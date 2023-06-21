Kankakee man jailed in Kankakee County indicted in Grundy County

MORRIS — A Kankakee man already in Kankakee County jail charged with intimidation, grooming and cyberstalking was recently indicted in Grundy County on the charge of unlawful transmission of obscene messages.

Christopher A. Loiselle, 34, was arrested last month by Illinois State Police investigators in the Kankakee County case. His bond was set at $1 million by a Kankakee County judge.

Loiselle is accused of being in the Grundy County area between Feb. 9 and March 13, 2023.

Loiselle sent several messages by telephone to a female using obscene language intended to offend, according to a news report from radio station WCSJ-FM in Morris.

When he was arrested by ISP in May, a news release said the investigation was ongoing and that multiple victims were still unidentified regarding this investigation.

<strong>MAY ARREST</strong>

At Loiselle’s May 18 bond hearing, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe told Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott that Illinois State Police, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and other law enforcement agencies received multiple reports of an individual engaging in inappropriate conduct with juveniles online.

The investigation uncovered that Loiselle communicated with minor children and young adults via Snapchat and other social media platforms from various accounts, Rowe said.

According to the six-count indictment, Loiselle lured the juveniles to send inappropriate photos of themselves. He paid the victims for the photos, Rowe said.

Loiselle threatened to make the photos public if more photos were not sent to him, according to the indictment.

In all, Rowe said the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center had identified over 577 transactions totaling more than $20,000 sent from several accounts, to mostly minors, containing threats he would make the photos public if they did not send more.

<strong>BOURBONNAIS ARREST</strong>

In July 2020, Loiselle pleaded guilty to electronic harassment, a Class B misdemeanor, according to Kankakee County court records.

According to a Bourbonnais police report taken April 14, 2019, a 19-year-old female victim received multiple unwanted messages from Loiselle via Snapchat.

The victim told police Loiselle threatened her and that her boyfriend would go missing.

The victim told police she did not know Loiselle. She provided investigators with screenshots of the messages.

Loiselle was charged with electronic harassment/obscene proposal.

Loiselle received criminal court supervision, according to court records.