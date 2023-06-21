Expert witness reviewing Harris' medical files

KANKAKEE — An expert witness is still reviewing the medical records of Xandria Harris, according to one of her attorneys.

During a court appearance Monday, attorney Gloria Smith said the expert would like to interview her afterward.

Harris, 27, of Bradley, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.

In May, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott allowed Smith and attorney Cierra Norris, who also represents Harris, to share the records with their expert.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said that his office is waiting on some lab reports.

The next court date is set for Aug. 22.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.