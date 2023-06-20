Man sentenced to 13 years in 2022 carjacking

URBANA — Ladonta A. Tucker, 30, of Sun River Terrace, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison last week for his role in a carjacking in March 2022 in Bourbonnais.

Tucker and Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee, were convicted by a jury in November 2022 of carjacking and carrying a firearm.

According to court records, Tucker will be on parole for five years after he is released from prison.

Rivers was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison in April.

According to reports from Bourbonnais police and Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies, the incident occurred on March 17, 2022. A man was sitting in his black BMW near an apartment building in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive in Bourbonnais when two men approached his vehicle. One man, who was wearing a ski mask and pointing two handguns at the driver, demanded he get out of his vehicle, according to court records.

The men were later identified by police to be Tucker and Rivers.

They fled in the stolen vehicle while shooting several rounds out the window in the direction of the man, according to police. Two other witnesses standing on the street took cover when they heard the gunshots but were not struck by the bullets, police said.

The stolen vehicle was located driving south on U.S. 45/52. Police said sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from multiple other police agencies, were attempting to stop the vehicle when it crashed into a sheriff’s squad car on South Schuyler Avenue just south of River Road.

The men fled on foot from the crash scene but were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.

Three weapons were recovered by police.

The case investigation was conducted by Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee police departments, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel Ritzer and William Lynch represented the government at trial.

<strong>RIVERS FACES MURDER CHARGE</strong>

Rivers is charged in Kankakee County with the death of 15-year-old Davarion Jones, of Kankakee, last year.

Jones was shot July 6, 2021, while standing outside his family’s home in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

At about 3:52 p.m. July 6, Jones and a group of teens were standing in front of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. Officials said Rivers approached them from an alley and fired into the group. Jones was struck and killed.