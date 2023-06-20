Kankakee police make arrest in shots fired incident

KANKAKEE — Datavion Braxton, 18, of Bradley, was arrested and charged by Kankakee police following a shots fired incident Friday in the 100 block of South Wildwood Avenue.

The preliminary charges are possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to a Kankakee police report, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the 800 block of East Court Street when approximately five gunshots were heard, which appeared to be coming from the 100 block of South Wildwood Avenue.

The officer observed a subject running north on Wildwood.

The officer made contact with two subjects in the west alley in the 100 block of North Wildwood Avenue, the report said.

Those two subjects were identified, detained and transported to Kankakee Police Department for further investigation. They were later released without incident, the report said.

Officers were able to locate a scene in the 100 block of South Wildwood Avenue. They recovered several spent shell casings and a firearm. Investigators spoke with several witnesses, the report said.

At approximately 5:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Wildwood for a subject (Braxton) matching the description of the possible shooter, according to the report.