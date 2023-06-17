Sheriff's police investigate shooting that injured juvenile

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting that injured a juvenile male.

The 15-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, said Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Trent Bukowski.

The shooting occurred at a residence west of the Kankakee city limits, Bukowski said.

The youth’s father, Kenneth R. Jones, 36, was arrested Thursday by sheriff’s investigators for the charges of a felon in possession of a weapon and endangering a child, Bukowski said.

According to Kankakee County court records, a judge set Jones’ bond at $25,000.

Personnel at a Kankakee hospital contacted police and informed them a juvenile gunshot victim was being treated at the hospital, Bukowski said.

Jones and his son did not cooperate with investigators, Bukowski said.

According to court records, Jones is a convicted felon.

Under both federal and Illinois law, it is illegal for a person with a prior felony conviction to possess a firearm.