ISP makes arrest on child pornography charges

BRADLEY — Illinois State Police arrested Mark A. Palinski, of Bradley, on the charge of three counts of possession of child pornography — under the age of 13.

The 35-year-old Palinski was taken into custody Thursday by ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 officials, according to an ISP release.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip about Palinski and alerted ISP DCI.

On Thursday, ISP DCI agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Kinzie Avenue in Bradley.

Evidence was gathered as a result of the search warrant, and Palinski was taken into custody, ISP DCI said.

Palinski is awaiting his first court appearance in Kankakee County court.