Kankakee police arrest 2 adults, 3 juveniles following fight

KANKAKEE — Two adult women and three juvenile females were arrested by Kankakee police following a fight involving several people Wednesday.

A Kankakee police officer was dispatched to the intersection of South Wildwood Avenue and East Merchant Street at 12:19 p.m., according to a police report.

Shortly thereafter, KanComm dispatch notified officers of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered several people outside of a residence in the 800 block of East Merchant Street, the police report said.

Two female juveniles were fighting, officers claimed in the report, regarding a boy who had fathered a child with one of them.

When the two began fighting, other individuals, including family members and friends, began arriving on scene.

The report went on to say that Latoya R. Ross and Ariel B. Price, both adults, were among those fighting.

Price and another woman struck Ross with a crowbar, according to the report.

Later in the fight, Ross pulled out a handgun from a handbag and fired one round into the ground, police said. The fight immediately broke up and many subjects left the area, the report said.

Officers arrested three juveniles, as well as Price and Ross.

The 28-year-old Price, of Kankakee, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with two Class 3 felony counts of aggravated assault. A Kankakee County judge set Price’s bond at $25,000 [10% to apply].

The 35-year-old Ross, of Kankakee, was charged by the state’s attorney’s office with one Class 4 felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm. A Kankakee County judge set Ross’ bond at $50,000 [10% to apply].

The three juvenile females and two women were charged by Kankakee police with mob action.

Officers collected a shell casing and took photographs of injuries, the report said.

During a search of the area, officers recovered two firearms from a vehicle that was nearby. Detectives later recovered the firearm that Ross is suspected of using, according to the report.