Third report of shots fired near Kankakee home

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a third shots fired incident Monday at a house in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue.

It came less than 24 hours after two incidents occurred Sunday.

No one was injured in Monday’s shooting that occurred at 11:50 a.m., Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

Investigators located a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire and shell casings, Passwater added.

Police suspect a small group of juveniles are doing the shootings, Passwater said.

“These kids have been in trouble with the police for some time. They all had been locked up for other incidents and are all back out on the street,” Passwater said.

“These juvenile kids are into gun play. They don’t know how dangerous this is. They have been arguing with one another and are shooting for no particular reason.”

<strong>Sunday’s incidents</strong>

At approximately 4:19 p.m., Sunday, an officer responded to a shots fired report in the 300 block of South Greenwood Avenue, the report said.

Upon arrival, the officer was handed a bullet fragment, the report said.

None of the residents from a house the officer talked to saw anything and would not provide their information, but stated they were inside when the incident occurred, the report said.

The second report of shots fired in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. Sunday.

An officer located shell casings in the alley southeast of a house that had been hit multiple times by gunfire, the report said.

A resident of the house did not have any suspect information, the officer said in the report.

The officer said two residents in the house at the time of the shooting had no information on who might be targeting them at that residence, the report said.