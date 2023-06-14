Sullivan's attorney awaiting doctor's report

KANKAKEE — The attorney representing Darius Sullivan, the man charged with the brutal attack on two Bradley police officers in 2021, said Tuesday he is awaiting a psychiatrist’s report on his client.

Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic told Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott and Kankakee County State’s First Assistant Attorney Carol Costello he would be getting the report shortly from Dr. James Simone.

Bradshaw-Elliott granted Pentuic’s motion earlier this year to have Simone perform a psychological/insanity examination of Sullivan.

“The defense is moving for a Psychological Evaluation addressing among other things, possible PTSD predating the alleged offense that could potentially aid in the defense in this case,” Pentuic wrote in the motion he filed in April.

Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The 26-year-old Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.

Sullivan’s next court date is Aug. 15. Harris’ next court date is June 20.