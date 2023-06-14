ISP Troop 5 K-9 assaulted during arrest of man in Grant Park

GRANT PARK — Police arrested a Monee man Monday on charges of assaulting an Illinois State Police K-9 named Gaja.

Taken into custody was 31-year-old Jeremy R. Johns, of Monee, according to an ISP Troop 5 report.

Johns was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of harassing a guide/support dog and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct/breach of peace.

According to the ISP report, at 8:49 p.m. Monday, troopers were dispatched to a call about a pedestrian on Vincennes Trail near Illinois Route 1 in Grant Park.

Before troopers arrived, Johns entered a nearby gas station and began harassing customers and an employee, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during Johns’ bond hearing Tuesday. Johns threw his phone at two customers before exiting the building, Rowe said.

A trooper pulled up and asked Johnson if he needed a ride, Rowe said.

Johns threw a punch at the trooper, whose window was partially open, and ran into a cornfield, according to Rowe.

While the officer was trying to arrest him, Johns swung a large stick at the trooper, Rowe said.

K-9 Gaja was deployed to apprehend Johns. He punched her in the head, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground, Rowe said.

ISP then arrested Johns and took him into custody.

Rowe said Gaja was checked out and is okay.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Johns’ bond at $100,000 [10% to apply]. She ordered a mental health exam for Johns.