Fatal shooting in rural Bourbonnais remains under investigation

KANKAKEE — Officials are awaiting the results of additional reports before making their findings public in the May 27 shooting which killed Michael O. Godinez, of Clifton.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:23 a.m. during a house party in the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais.

The 23-year-old Godinez was found unresponsive by police from gunshot wounds to the chest area.

Godinez was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital.

“We are awaiting some additional reports and the matter is still under review,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Tuesday.

Rowe said he could not comment further on the case.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.

The Daily Journal filed Freedom of Information Act requests last week with both the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and KanComm dispatch.

Both requests for information were denied on Monday. The offices cited the open investigation as the reason both requests were denied.

The newspaper requested “any and all incident reports filed by sheriff’s department deputies and investigators covering calls between the hours of 4:15 a.m. and 6 a.m. on May 27, 2023.”

The sheriff’s department did furnish two incident reports: a business check at 4:28 a.m. and a 911 misdial at 5:53 a.m.

The other request asked for “all audio communications between Kankakee County 911 telecommunicators and any member of law enforcement from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on May 27, 2023.”