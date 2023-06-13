Kankakee police investigate three reports of shots fired during the weekend

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated three shots fired incidents that occurred Saturday and Sunday.

The first occurred at approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Meadowview Avenue, according to a police report.

An officer patrolling in the area reported he heard gunshots fired in his location. A white vehicle sped past the officer fleeing the area, the report said.

The officer also observed several individuals in the area running off the street and toward residences.

After getting out of his vehicle and patrolling the area on foot looking for a suspect shooter and a crime scene, the officer noticed two vehicles that appeared to have been struck by gunfire, the report said.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit by gunfire said he was uninjured and did not see the suspect.

Officers located spent shell casings in two areas in the 1800 block of East Meadowview Avenue.

<strong>South Evergreen Avenue</strong>

Officers investigated two reports of shots fired in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue.

At approximately 4:19 p.m., Sunday, an officer responded to a shots fired report, the report said.

Upon arrival, the officer was handed a bullet fragment, the report said.

None of the residents from a house the officer talked to saw anything and would not provide their information, but stated they were inside when the incident occurred, the report said.

The second report of shots fired in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. Sunday.

An officer located shell casings in the alley southeast of a house that had been hit multiple times by gunfire, the report said.

A resident of the house did not have any suspect information, the officer said in the report.

The officer said two residents in the house at the time of the shooting had no information on who might be targeting them at that residence, the report said.