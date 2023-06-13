Kankakee police investigate stabbing

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a stabbing that occurred June 9 in the area of the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue.

According to a police report, at approximately 11:48 p.m. June 9, an officer arrived on scene and observed a man laying on his back with a stab wound to his stomach area.

The victim was transported to a Kankakee hospital to be treated for his injury, the report said.

The officer was advised the suspect left the area on foot in an unknown direction and was last seen wearing a red shirt, according to the report.

Police said they searched a residence in the 400 block of North Dearborn Avenue but did not locate a suspect.