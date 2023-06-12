Kankakee shooting sends man to hospital

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

At 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 700 block of North Dearborn Avenue after a report of shots fired, Kankakee police said in a release.

The 37-year-old male victim and a male suspect had an altercation at a residence in the 500 block of North Dearborn Avenue, and eventually traveled to the 700 block of North Dearborn Avenue, the release said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.