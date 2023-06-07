Blotter: June 7, 2023

Home invasion

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department deputies investigated a home invasion at a residence in the Oak Creek Estates mobile home park that occurred Saturday.

According to a police report, at about 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to reports of two masked men kicking the front door open, possibly with knives and a gun.

The two masked men took electronic gaming equipment and cash, the report said.

A one-year-old child present at the time was checked for injuries by medical personnel, according to the report.

The other subject at the residence, a male adult, refused treatment.