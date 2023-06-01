Investigation continues into Saturday's fatal shooting

BOURBONNAIS — The investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a Clifton man at an early-morning party Saturday in unincorporated Bourbonnais.

Michael O. Godinez, 23, was found unresponsive from gunshot wounds to the chest area at a residence in the 1100 block of Coyote Run, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Godinez was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais in regard to a shooting that occurred after a fight erupted at a house party.

Coyote Run is in an area 1.5 miles northwest of the Bourbonnais village limits, about 1 mile northwest of the Davis Creek campground area.

“We are providing everything we’ve got to [Kankakee County State’s Attorney] Jim Rowe’s office at this point and reserving any additional remarks until he reviews it,” Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Trent Bukowski said Wednesday.

Rowe said he could not talk about the case.

Kankakee County sheriff’s investigators encourage anyone with pertinent information to contact sheriff detectives.