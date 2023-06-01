$2 million bond set for Kankakee homicide suspect

KANKAKEE — The alleged shooter in the Monday shooting death of a 53-year-old Park Forest man had his bond set at $2 million at a Wednesday hearing in the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Joseph G. Smith is accused by Kankakee police of shooting and killing his uncle earlier this past holiday weekend in Kankakee.

Joseph Smith, of Chicago, is the nephew of victim Darrick A. Smith, 53, of Park Forest, who died Monday.

The 38-year-old Smith was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery discharging a firearm.

The charges stem from an altercation he had Monday with Darrick Smith, police said.

Darrick Smith died Monday of an apparent gunshot wound, according to Kankakee police. He was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Mary in Kankakee.

At 1:53 p.m. that day, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.

Officers were informed by witnesses that Darrick Smith’s nephew, Joseph Smith, drove away from the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived, according to a press release.

At 2:23 p.m., Joseph Smith’s vehicle was located in the 200 block of South Gordon Avenue in Kankakee while officers were patrolling the area looking for him, police said.

Shortly after locating the vehicle, officers received an anonymous call stating that the suspect was walking in the 200 block of Tedmark Court in Kankakee. Officers located Joseph Smith and subsequently placed him in custody without incident, the news release said.

It is the fifth homicide in Kankakee County this year.