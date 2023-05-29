Man shot and killed in Kankakee Monday; 2 dead over weekend

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story was updated to clarify there have only been five homicides in Kankakee County this year.</em></strong>

KANKAKEE — A Park Forest man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Kankakee and police arrested his nephew as the suspect, Kankakee police said Monday.

Darrick A. Smith, 53, died of an apparent gunshot wound to his body, according to a Kankakee police press release. He was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Mary.

At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.

Officers were informed by witnesses that Smith’s nephew, 38-year-old Joseph Smith, of Chicago, drove away from the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived, according to the press release.

At 2:23 p.m., Joseph Smith’s vehicle was located in the 200 block of South Gordon Avenue in Kankakee while officers were patrolling the area looking for him, police said.

Shortly after locating the vehicle, officers received an anonymous call stating that Joseph Smith was walking in the 200 block of Tedmark Court in Kankakee. Officers located Joseph Smith and subsequently placed him in custody without incident, the press release said.

Joseph Smith was later transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center and charged by Kankakee police with murder.

It is the fifth homicide in Kankakee County this year and the second fatal shooting over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a shooting that claimed the life of Michael O. Godinez, 23, of Clifton.

Around 4:30 a.m. Godinez was found unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest area at a residence in the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais, a sheriff’s release said.

The shooting occurred after a fight erupted at a house party, police said.

Godinez was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital.

The sheriff’s department has not released any other information as they continue to investigate.