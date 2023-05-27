One dead following early morning shooting

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story was updated to clarify this is a death investigation.</em></strong>

BOURBONNAIS — A Saturday morning shooting resulted in the death of a Clifton man, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

The department’s investigation is ongoing.

According to a press release, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais in regards to a shooting which occurred after a fight erupted at a house party.

Michael O. Godinez, 23, was found unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest area.

Godinez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s investigators continue to speak with party-goers and witnesses about the incident and encourage anyone with pertinent information to contact sheriff detectives.

Sheriff’s investigators have determined the shooting as an isolated incident and has deemed that there is no threat to the public, the release said.

More information will be provided when it becomes available, the release said.