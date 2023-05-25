KAMEG warrant sweep nets seven arrests

KANKAKEE — Seven people were arrested Monday during a warrant sweep based on Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group investigations, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

KAMEG agents were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and local Kankakee County agencies.

The following individuals were arrested:

• Jerome Dabney, 36, of Bourbonnais, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Curtis Baron, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Baron was also charged with an additional charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

• Marcus Foster, 30, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Brandon Murrell, 38, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Darius Samuels, 28, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Randel Haymore, 32, of Pembroke Township, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Kenneth Garcia, 31, of Pembroke Township, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (heroin/fentanyl), unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (crack cocaine).

Agents made contact with Garcia while executing a search warrant, according to the release.

KAMEG said agents found him to be in possession of approximately 19.2 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, approximately 12.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 5.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine.