I-57 traffic stop by state police nets 72 pounds of marijuana

KANKAKEE — Illinois State Police arrested an Oklahoma woman on drug charges Monday after they recovered 72 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.

Yer Vang, of Oak, Okla., was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (Class X felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 1 felony) and obstructing identification (Class A misdemeanor).

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Vang’s bond at $75,000 (10% to apply).

According to Assistant State’s Attorney’s Daniel Reedy, a state trooper stopped Vang’s vehicle at the 310 mile marker traveling north on I-57 for having a cracked windshield.

Reedy said Vang was clocked traveling 40 mph. The minimum speed limit on the interstate is 45 mph.

During the stop, the trooper noticed marijuana residue on the driver’s seat, Reedy said.

Vang told the trooper that her mother, who was a passenger in the vehicle, used marijuana.

According to Reedy, Vang admitted the marijuana found in several suitcases was hers.

Inside the suitcases, Reedy said the trooper recovered 72 sandwich bags, each containing one pound of marijuana.