Kankakee police arrest 2 people after incident near school

KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee residents were arrested Friday for their role in a fight started near a Kankakee northside school.

Kankakee police arrested Tayla L. Davis, 27, of Kankakee, and Rontez D. Brooks, 28, of Kankakee, following an incident Friday which began near Millie Proegler School.

Davis and Brooks were charged by Kankakee police with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault, according to a Kankakee news release.

A Kankakee County judge set Davis’ bond at $20,000, according to online court records.

Brooks paid the required $1,000 bond and was released, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. Friday, Kankakee police responded to the 700 block of North Chicago Avenue in response to two adult females fighting in the street off school property, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

Witnesses at Proegler reported seeing one of the women with a handgun. Both women left the area, the police report said.

“This had nothing to do with the school. That just happened to be where the feuding women met,” Passwater said.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., Kankakee police were called to the 1000 block of North Chicago Avenue in reference to a subject with a gun, the police report said.

A resident reported that a man driving a red pickup truck approached his residence with a firearm attempting to locate one of the women involved in the earlier altercation, police said. The subject fled the area prior to police arriving on the scene.

A short time later, officers located the red pickup truck in the 1000 block of Pierson Parkway.

Brooks was in possession of an AR-style rifle, police said. Davis was accompanying Brooks.

Additional weapons were recovered during the investigation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 815-933-0426.