KAMEG arrests 2 people, 1 not charged

KANKAKEE — Miguel Vega-Pizano, 24, of Kankakee, and Jennifer Rodriguez, 24, of Kankakee, were arrested on drug charges by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents May 17.

However, Vega-Pizano was not charged pending further investigation, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 800 block of South Prospect Avenue in Kankakee, an ISP news release said.

During the search, ISP said officers seized approximately 2,228 grams of suspected cannabis, approximately 10.3 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, two handguns, ammunition and cash.

The investigation into Vega-Pizano and Rodriguez led to the interception of a U.S. Priority Mail package containing suspected cannabis, which culminated with the search warrant execution, according to the release.

“The investigation revealed several similar U.S. Priority Mail packages being delivered to this address within the last two months,” KAMEG Director Clay Wolfe said in the release. “It is gratifying when multiple agencies work together and are successful in disrupting a narcotics operation such as this one, taking narcotics and illegally possessed firearms out of the path of our community.”

KAMEG agents were assisted by Illinois State Police SWAT, United States Postal Inspection Service, Bureau of Alcohol-Tobacco-Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations and the Kankakee Police Department, according to ISP.

A criminal complaint has been filed through the U.S. Attorney’s Office with the U.S. District Court in the Central District of Illinois against Vega-Pizano, the release said.

Vega-Pizano was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, maintaining a drug-involved premise and possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

Though not charged, he remains in custody at Jerome Combs Detention Center by federal officials, Rowe said.

Rodriguez was charged with the following through the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office: unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis (2,000-5,000 grams) with intent to deliver and child endangerment.

A Kankakee County judge set Rodriguez’s bond at $200,000.