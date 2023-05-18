State police arrest Kankakee man on felony charges

KANKAKEE — A 34-year-old Kankakee man was arrested on an assortment of charges, including electronic cyberstalking as well as grooming.

Illinois State Police arrested Christopher A. Loiselle, 34, on Tuesday on felony charges of electronic cyberstalking, one count of grooming and one count of electronic harassment, according to a news release.

ISP, along with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement, executed a search warrant at a residence in Kankakee.

This remains an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time, the release said.

Multiple victims are still unidentified regarding this investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation, call ISP at 815-726-6377, or email at <a href="mailto:ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov" target="_blank">ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov</a>. Witnesses can remain anonymous.