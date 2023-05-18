Manteno man arrested is released pending further investigation

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — A 72-year-old Manteno man has been released from law enforcement custody, pending further investigation regarding a sexual assault investigation.

Keith W. Hess, of Manteno, was released, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Hess was arrested by Manteno police Monday on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 and criminal sexual assault of a family member younger than 18.

Hess was accused of assaulting two female juvenile relatives, according to a news release from Manteno police.