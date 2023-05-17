Update: Man arrested by Manteno police released pending further investigation

MANTENO — A 72-year-old Manteno man has been released from law enforcement custody, pending further investigation regarding a sexual assault investigation.

Keith W. Hess, of Manteno, was released pending further investigation, the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Hess was arrested by Manteno police Monday on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 and criminal sexual assault of a family member younger than 18.

The 72-year-old Hess was accused of assaulting two female juvenile relatives, according to a press release.

According to a Manteno police report, investigators were contacted by Bourbonnais police May 8 after they took a report of the two victims being allegedly assaulted by Hess.

Bourbonnais investigators learned the incidents possibly occurred in Manteno.

During their investigation, Manteno police learned the incidents occurred over a period of time in Manteno. Both victims are now older than 18, according to the police report.

Even though an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing, the news release said.