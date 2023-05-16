Judge sentences Sheldon man to 50 years for 2019 murder

WATSEKA — Arthur Jensen, of Sheldon, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday for the murder of 17-year-old Adara J. Bunn in 2019, according to a release from the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bunn was a student at Milford High School who lived in Sheldon with her family.

The 53-year-old Jensen was accused of killing Bunn in his home on Aug. 5, 2019. An Iroquois County jury found Jensen guilty of two counts of first degree murder in March.

Iroquois County deputies were dispatched to Jensen’s home at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 5, 2019, for a report of a disturbance by a 911 caller who said screaming was heard from inside the house.

According to police, Jensen was outside his house at 315 W. Main St., when officers arrived. Officers say that Jensen told them, “There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her,” according to police reports.

An autopsy determined the cause of Bunn’s death was strangulation.

The state was represented by Assistant State’s Attorneys Michael Quinlan and Jennifer Mansberger. Jensen was represented by Lance Cagle and Samantha Dodds, the release said.

Quinlan recommended a prison sentence of 50 years to Circuit Judge Michael Sabol. Cagle recommended a prison sentence of 30 years, according to the release.

Jensen will have to serve 100% of his sentence. He was given credit for the 1,380 days he has been incarcerated in the Iroquois County Jail, the release said.