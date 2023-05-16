Blotter: May 16, 2023

Drugs

• Kankakee police arrested Jorge Santillan, 38, of Kankakee, on May 11 on the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to a police report, Santillan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation.

Santillan told police he was on parole.

Officers found a digital scale and suspected methamphetamine, which weighed 2.6 grams, on Santillan, the police report said.

A Kankakee County judge set Santillan’s bond at $10,000.

Sexual abuse

• Bradley police arrested Richard A. Smith, 37, of Bradley, on the charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography on May 10.

Kayla S. Trout, 23, of Bradley, was arrested by Bradley police on the charge of possession of child photography.

The arrests of Smith and Trout came after police investigated a report of a sexual incident that occurred March 28 in Bradley.

Bradley investigators learned that Smith sexually assaulted the juvenile victim several times while the victim was at Smith’s house babysitting, police said.

Smith’s fiancée, Trout, took nude images of the juvenile victim and sent them to Smith, police said.

A Kankakee County judge set bail for each Smith and Trout at $100,000.