KAMEG makes multiple arrests during warrant sweep

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested 15 people during a warrant sweep, which included four search warrant executions, based on KAMEG investigations May 10, according to a news release.

KAMEG agents were by the United States Marshal Service, Kankakee Police Department, Bourbonnais Police Department, Bradley Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the warrant sweep, the following individuals were arrested:

• Timothy Phalen, 33, of Bourbonnais, was arrested following a search warrant at his residence, 155 Barrington Dr., Bourbonnais. The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of approximately 127.7 grams of suspected cannabis, a vehicle and cash.

Phalen has been charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis.

• Patrick Stepp, 47, of Bradley, was arrested following a search warrant at his residence, 693 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley, in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Stepp has been charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Antonio Ross, 29, of Kankakee, was arrested following a search warrant at his residence, 553 E. Bourbonnais St., Kankakee, in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Ross has been charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Marshall Smith, 22, and Kshon Jackson, 25, both of Pembroke Township, were arrested following a search warrant at 13123 East 2690S Road, Pembroke Township, in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of approximately 38.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 20.2 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, nine M30 (suspected fentanyl) pills, two firearms, cash and one vehicle.

Smith has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl), resisting a police officer and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Jackson has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl).

• Jordan Green, 30, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

• Andrew Jamicich, 32, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

• David Lawrence, 59, of Chebanse, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Corrinne Pelletier, 37, of Herscher, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Darnell Rhodes, 38, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin & crack cocaine). Rhodes was also charged with child endangerment.

• Bess Santee, 28, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and a valid Kankakee County warrant for leaving the scene of an accident. Santee was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after being found in possession of less than a gram of suspected crack cocaine upon her arrest.

• Carlton Smith, 43, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Jessica Merillat, 35, of Bradley, was arrested on valid Kankakee County warrants for concealing the death of a person, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.

• Aaron Smith, 34, of Chebanse, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine).

• Judah Herring, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Herring was arrested in Eleva, Wis., by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.