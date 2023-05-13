Braidwood police arrest registered sex offender at school

BRAIDWOOD — A registered sex offender was arrested May 5 after he was recognized on a Reed-Custer school bus with students onboard, according to police and district officials.

According to a story published online by Joliet Patch, Jason Escalante, of Braidwood, was arrested by Braidwood police. He is a registered sex offender in Illinois.

Escalante was on the bus as he was attempting to serve as a field trip chaperone.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 28-year-old Escalante with two counts of unlawful presence of a sex offender in a school zone Tuesday.

Both of the counts are Class 4 felonies. The prison sentence is one to three years with a fine up to $25,000.

On Tuesday, a Will County judge set Escalante’s bond at $10,000 (10% to apply).

Will County prosecutors said Escalante was in the school building when persons younger than 18 were present in the building, according to the Joliet Patch story.

Escalante was also on a school bus when persons younger than 18 were present in the building, the Joliet Patch story said.

Reed-Custer School Superintendent Mark Mitchell said in an email to the Daily Journal that a parent on the bus, who is in law enforcement, recognized the individual as being on the sex offender registry.

“This parent immediately called the school, and the school quickly called the Braidwood Police Department,” Mitchell said.

“The individual was taken into custody and transported back to the Braidwood Police Department.

“This individual was a last-minute substitution for his fiancé who called in sick just prior to the event,” Mitchell added.

According to Will County online court records, Escalante was found guilty in 2017 on charges of indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and failure to register within five days of a new residence.

In 2018, Escalante agreed to plead guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, according to court records. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Escalante pleaded guilty in 2021 to another charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He received a two-year sentence.

“The school district now requires a driver’s license for all field trip participants to be reviewed by administration and/or the school resource officer prior to any event,” Mitchell said. “No last-minute substitutions will be allowed.”

“I would add that nearly every student [approximately 90] had a parent/emergency contact chaperone accompany them on the trip.”