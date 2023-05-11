Pritzker commutes Kankakee man's sentence

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man had his prison sentence commuted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April and will be released in July.

Pritzker reduced the conviction to a “juvenile adjudication,” according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The man was 17 years old when he was arrested as a suspect in a drive-by shooting in which two people were shot in August 2017 in Kankakee.

In November 2019, he agreed to plead guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced as an adult to eight years.

In the state of Illinois, there are three offenses prosecutors can choose to automatically transfer from juvenile to adult court involving 16- and 17-year-olds: first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Upon his release on July 10, the man will be on parole for three years, according to Pritzker’s letter.

Last Friday, Rowe posted on Facebook the letter Pritzker sent to the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s Office informing them of his decision.

There will be no public record of this conviction, Rowe said in the post.

“While Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in Kankakee County today (May 6), perhaps he can explain why he would commute (reduce) the sentence of a Latin King gang member who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm to a juvenile — he shot a 12-year-old girl in a public place,” Rowe’s post said.

“As a result of this commutation, the defendant will be released nearly 18 months early from the Illinois Department of Corrections.”

Rowe said he could not comment further at this time.

Pritzker was in Kankakee County Friday, announcing the start of reconstruction of the Armour Road/Illinois Route 50 intersection as well as touting other area projects being funded by his Rebuild Illinois program.

According to the Prison Review Board website, the board imposes release conditions for incarcerated individuals who are exiting penal facilities, revokes and restores good conduct credits from inmates and conducts hearings to determine whether parolees have violated conditions of parole.

The board also notifies victims and their families when an inmate is about to be released from custody. The board makes confidential recommendations to the governor relative to clemency petitions, according to the website.

The governor makes the final decision.