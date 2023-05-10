Bradley police make arrests in shots fired cases

BRADLEY — A Kankakee man already in custody who is accused of killing a man earlier this year was arrested Monday on weapons charges involving an unrelated case from March.

Anthony E. Gulley is charged with homicide, concealment of a death and other associated charges in the killing of Randall Robinson in January. Bradley police found Robinson’s body in April.

The 37-year-old Gulley was taken into custody on April 27 by police. Gulley was denied bail in the Robinson case.

The weapons charges in Monday’s arrest come from a shots fired call Bradley police investigated in March, police said.

At approximately 5 a.m. on March 20, officers responded to the 100 block of South Jackson Avenue in reference to shots fired in the area.

Officers located a scene and recovered 15 shell casings in the roadway. Officers were unable to locate any damage to any houses in the area.

Gulley was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Reading from a Bradley police report, Assistant State’s Attorney Samantha Sweeney said in court Tuesday that Gulley is believed to have used an AR-15 rifle in the March shots fired incident.

Investigators also arrested Billy R. Kochenberger, 71, of Martinton. Investigators believe he was the driver of a SUV seen on surveillance video obtained from the area of the March scene.

The state’s attorney’s office charged Kochenberger with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Kochenberger’s bond at $50,000.

<strong>ANOTHER ARREST MADE</strong>

Hilary N. Plumley, 33, of Bradley, was arrested by Bradley police Monday and is accused of shooting at an occupied house on March 18 in the 600 block of Beckman Drive.

Gulley lives at the house, according to court documents.

Gulley told investigators he and Plumley had an earlier incident, Sweeney said.

Plumley is already jailed on a $2-million bond and is charged by the state’s attorney’s office with attempted murder in the April 29 shooting of a 26-year-old woman on Kankakee’s south side.

The victim in the April shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Plumley, and the man she was with, left on a motorcycle following the April 29 shooting at Spinners Tailspin Inn Tavern, 1895 S. Schuyler Ave.

Both Plumley and the man were injured a short time later following a crash with a truck and motorcycle on East Station Street at South Chicago Avenue.

The driver of the truck, who was at the shooting scene, followed Plumley and the man, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said earlier this week.

Plumley was arrested by Kankakee police Saturday following her release from the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle on which Plumley was a passenger was arrested Friday after his release from a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, Passwater said.

However, the man has not been charged at this time, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The victim and Plumley had a previous argument prior to the April 29 shooting, Passwater said.