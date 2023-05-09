Woman arrested, charged in shooting at Kankakee bar

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police made an arrest Saturday related to an April 29 shooting that occurred at a bar on Kankakee’s south side.

Hilary Plumley, 33, of Kankakee, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant after her release from a Champaign hospital, where she was treated for injuries she suffered when the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed following the shooting, said Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

According to online Kankakee County court records, Plumley is charged with two counts of attempted murder (Class X felony), two counts of aggravated battery in the discharge of a firearm (Class X felony) and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

A Kankakee County judge set Plumley’s bond at $2 million.

Plumley is accused of shooting a 26-year-old woman after they argued at Spinners Tailspin Inn Tavern, 1895 S. Schuyler Ave. The two women had a previous argument prior to the April 29 shooting, Passwater said.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated and released last week from a Kankakee hospital, Passwater said.

The operator of the motorcycle on which Plumley was a passenger was arrested Friday after his release from a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, said Passwater.

However, the man has not been charged at this time, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

<strong>SHOOTING DETAILS</strong>

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 29, officers responded to shots fired at Spinners Tailspin Inn Tavern, police said.

When police arrived, officers located the victim, who was then transported to a Kankakee hospital.

A man and Plumley left the bar on a motorcycle, according to police. A patron of the bar followed them in the patron’s truck, Passwater said.

The truck and motorcycle crashed on East Station Street at South Chicago Avenue.

Two handguns were recovered at the crash scene: one from Plumley and another from the man’s saddle bag on the motorcycle, Passwater said.

A second victim, a male, came to a Kankakee hospital April 30 for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Passwater said.