Blotter: May 8, 2023

Kankakee police arrested Bernard Wolfe, 36, of Kankakee, for the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault using deadly weapon and battery May 3. According to a police report, the charges stem from an incident that occurred April 24.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Station Street in reference to a fight and an unknown subject with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer observed six to eight subjects yelling and arguing in a front yard in the 700 block of East Station Street.

An officer talked to a very intoxicated and uncooperative victim who was bleeding from the mouth. The victim said he had been in a fight with Wolfe. The victim said after the altercation ended, Wolfe left the scene and came back with a firearm, chambered a round and pointed it in the victim’s direction without firing it.

At the time of the incident, police were unable to locate Wolfe. A firearm fitting the description given was located in a vehicle. A Kankakee County judge set Wolfe’s bond at $100,000.