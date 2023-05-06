Blotter: May 6, 2023

Drugs

• Kankakee police arrested Leslie S. Herz, 54, of Kankakee, on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 28.

According to a police report, Hertz was a passenger in a car two officers stopped for a traffic violation. The driver consented to the officers searching the car. Herz was sitting in the front passenger seat.

One of the officers found a Cheetos bag directly by Herz. Inside the bag were Cheetos and a pill container with cocaine, police said. Approximately six rocks that were consistent with crack cocaine were found in the container. The rocks weighed 4.6 grams and tested positive for cocaine, police said.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Herz was released April 29 on a $10,000 recognizance bond following weekend bond court. The driver and a second passenger were released, according to the report.