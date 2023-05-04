Police find cocaine found with Cheetos in snack bag

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a woman for drug charges after they found a pill container with cocaine inside a bag of Cheetos during a traffic stop April 28.

According to a police report, Leslie S. Hertz, 54, of Kankakee, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers for a front license plate that was not adhered to the front of the vehicle. The bumper was missing.

An officer spoke to the driver, who gave his consent for him to check inside the vehicle.

The Cheetos bag was located directly where Herz was sitting in the front passenger seat, according to the report.

The bag was partially filled with Cheetos and the pill container was found inside. Approximately six rocks that were consistent with crack cocaine were found in the container, the report said.

The rocks weighed 4.6 grams and tested positive for cocaine.

According to the report, officers charged her with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Herz was released Saturday on a $10,000 recognizance bond following weekend bond court.

The driver and a second passenger were released, according to the report.