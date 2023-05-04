Cause of Pembroke church fire under investigation

HOPKINS PARK — A fire that destroyed the Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church on April 28 is considered suspicious, Pembroke Township Fire Chief Mark Baines said Wednesday.

Baines said the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing the investigation into the fire’s cause. The LP gas service and electric service were turned off.

“When I rolled up to the scene, the fire was already through the roof,” Baines said.

At that point, he called for additional aid from area departments.

Firefighters were on scene until 1 p.m., Baines said. All that was left were the exterior brick walls.

Firefighters were able to save a structure located south of the church, he said.

The church had not been used since the pandemic began, Baines said.