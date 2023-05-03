2 juveniles arrested at Kankakee High following pepper spray incident

KANKAKEE — Two female juvenile students were arrested Monday following an incident where three other female students were pepper sprayed at Kankakee High School, according to school and police officials.

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said five of the six girls involved in the incident were students at the high school. The other girl was from a school in Chicago’s south suburbs. She used her cousin’s Kankakee school ID to enter the building, Walters said.

According to Walters, the three victims arrived on a late bus, but did not go to class.

The other three girls, including the non-KHS student, arrived on another late bus, she said.

Between 7:45 and 7:50 a.m., the incident occurred in the Medical Academy hallway of the building. The student from the other school pepper sprayed the other three, Walters said.

According to a Kankakee police report, the girl admitted that she did not attend Kankakee High School, but was at the high school because “girls wanted to jump her cousin.”

“There might have been an incident that occurred recently involving the girls,” Walters said.

A Kankakee police report on the incident said the school resource officer was alerted about the incident at 7:55 a.m.

Police arrested the non-KHS student and charged her as a juvenile with criminal trespass and aggravated battery.

The other student arrested was charged as a juvenile with aggravated battery.

Both were released to a guardian, according to the police report.

The third student was not arrested.

<strong>HALLWAY SAFETY</strong>

According to Walters, first-hour classes begin at 7:36 a.m. Classes last for 45 minutes.

Students from the late buses need to go to class immediately, she said.

“We are going to tighten up security for the rest of the school year,” Walters said.

“With social media and the weather getting warmer, we see an uptick in incidents at the end of the school year.”

High school administration and staff will make sure all students are in their classrooms, she said.

“The most important thing is to not have students roaming the hallways,” Walters said.

“There needs to be adult supervision until all students are in their classrooms. When classes start, there needs to be administrators making sure all students are in class.”

When there are late buses, the last one usually arrives at approximately 7:55 a.m., Walters said.

Walters said they are also thinking of making students wait in the cafeteria and then let them go to second-hour classes.

They have computers and can work remotely for the first hour, she said.