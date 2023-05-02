Update: Investigation continues into Saturday shooting in Kankakee

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated with information about a truck following the motorcycle.</em>

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that occurred on the south side of Kankakee.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to shots fired at Spinners Tailspin Inn Tavern, 1895 S. Schuyler Ave., police said.

When they arrived, officers located a female gunshot victim, who was then transported to a Kankakee hospital.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, has been released from a Kankakee hospital, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Monday.

A second victim, a male, came to a Kankakee hospital Sunday for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Passwater said.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, remain hospitalized after the motorcycle they drove from the scene crashed on East Station Street at South Chicago Avenue.

Investigators have not been able to interview them, Passwater said.

A patron of the bar followed them in their truck, Passwater said.

Investigators are still working on how the truck was involved in the crash, Passwater added.

Two handguns were recovered at the crash scene.

The shooting involved the two women, who had had a previous argument prior to Saturday, Passwater said.

They argued again at the bar prior to the shooting, Passwater said.