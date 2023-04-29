Updated: Kankakee police investigate early Saturday shooting

<strong><em>Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the condition of the shooting victim.</em></strong>

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee police said in a press release officers responded to shots fired at Spinners Tailspin Inn Tavern, 1895 S. Schuyler Ave.

When they arrived, officers located a female gunshot victim, who was then transported to a Kankakee hospital.

Kankakee Police Robin Passwater said Saturday afternoon the victim suffered several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized.

Witnesses at the scene advised officers the suspects left on a motorcycle.

While on scene, officers were advised of a motorcycle crash on East Station Street at South Chicago Avenue.

Officers located a female victim and male victim both suffering from serious injuries related to the crash. Both were transported to area hospitals.

Two handguns were recovered at the crash scene. Detectives continue to investigate.