Bradley police make arrest in homicide of missing man

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Bradley police made an arrest in the suspected murder of a missing Manteno man.

Randall Robinson II, 49, of Manteno, was reported missing to Bradley police on March 22, according to a Bradley police press release.

On Wednesday, Bradley police were following a lead that led them to a salvage yard in Kankakee County, according to the release.

During a search of the property, human remains were discovered, police said.

According to online records, the homicide occurred Jan. 27.

Mike Baker, owner and operator of Acme Auto Parts Inc., along E1000N Road, in Kankakee, confirmed Friday the body of the murder victim was found on his 32-acre property.

Baker said the small, two-wheel trailer in which the body was found had been on his property since perhaps January. The trailer simply had been abandoned.

He said there was a pile of garbage on top of the trailer that helped in disguising what was underneath.

“The trailer had been abandoned at the end of the driveway. I certainly didn’t think anything like this. It’s the last thing I thought would be out here,” Baker said.

He said it took law enforcement only about an hour to discover the human remains.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office were contacted to aid in the investigation, police said.

On Thursday, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as Robinson and next of kin were notified, police said.

Based on the investigation, Bradley police arrested Anthony E. Gulley, 37, of Kankakee, on the charges of homicide, concealment of a death and other associated charges, the release said.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online booking records, Gulley has also been charged by Bradley police with dismemberment of a body, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Gulley is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

According to Kankakee County online court records, Gulley is out on bond for a firearm arrest that occurred March 28. He was arrested by Bradley police.

Gulley has an open case on battery charges that occurred in December 2021, according to court records. Bradley police arrested Gulley.