Person in weekend knife incident charged with resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass

KANKAKEE — A Manteno man, who was arrested during the weekend after Bradley police said he wielded a knife, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to land.

Bradley police were called at 8:20 p.m. Friday about a man with a knife threatening security at a carnival in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall.

Thomas J. Wood III, 31, ran when police arrived, according to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney.

During the chase, Wood took the knife out of the sheath, the assistant state’s attorney said during Wood’s bond hearing Monday in Kankakee County court.

Wood ran into a vehicle during the chase. The assistant state’s attorney said police reports indicate Wood was not phased and continued to run.

Wood ran back toward Starbucks near the mall, where he was caught and detained by additional police officers, police said.

A Bradley officer was treated for a minor injury, police said.

Police were able to recover the knife.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Wood’s bond at $25,000.

Wood was wanted on an outstanding Chicago Heights police warrant.

Bourbonnais police and Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies assisted Bradley in responding to the incident.

According to the Northfield Square mall website, the carnival ran through Sunday.