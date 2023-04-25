Fugitive with ties to Kankakee area arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A man with connections to Kankakee and a suspect in a 2015 homicide in Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested in McLean County last Friday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with deputies from the U.S. Marshals Central District of Illinois, arrested Martino Giles, 35, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Giles has been wanted since 2015 by the Cleveland Division of Police as a suspect in a homicide.

According to the U.S. Marshals release, Giles and his roommate were involved in a verbal altercation in their home in Cleveland. Giles is alleged to have shot and killed his roommate, DeAndre Jackson, over rent money and a watch, the release said.

Giles officially was named as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 8, 2015, according to the release.

Cleveland police contacted Kankakee authorities saying Giles might have been here because his estranged wife and her child live in the area, according to a story in the Dec. 9, 2015, Daily Journal.

In December 2015, Giles reportedly stopped at her house asking for a place to stay. She refused him, Kankakee police said.

Giles allegedly kicked in a back door then fled when a neighbor called police. Kankakee police said Giles called his estranged wife several times and threatened to hurt her and their baby, according to the Daily Journal story.

According to the U.S. Marshals release, during the past seven-and-a-half years, the NOVFTF has followed leads throughout Ohio and into other states looking for Giles.

Most recently the case has been assigned to the Cold Case Division of the NOVFTF.

Giles has been known to use aliases and was arrested under a fictitious name. He was released before his true identity was known to law enforcement. However, in recent weeks, investigators with the NOVFTF closed in on Giles and where he was hiding.

The NOVFTF was able to locate him in an apartment in the 3000 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington. He was arrested there without incident.