Man sentenced to 20 years in fatal DUI crash in March 2022

KANKAKEE — Javon R. Frazier, of Kankakee, the driver of a vehicle involved in a double-fatal crash in March 2022, was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated driving under the influence causing the death of two people Thursday.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington announced his decision during the sentencing hearing for the 25-year-old Frazier held Thursday.

In January, Frazier agreed to plead guilty to causing the deaths of Karen K. Sutfin, 72, of Watseka, and Prince D. Trowell, 27, of Kankakee.

Frazier also pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI for causing bodily harm to Karen Stufin’s husband, Joseph, 77, who was driving the vehicle that Frazier crashed into on Illinois Route 17 at Illinois Route 1 in eastern Kankakee County March 8, 2022.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney officials said Frazier registered a .199 blood-alcohol level on a blood draw performed at the hospital after the crash on Illinois Route 17 at Illinois Route 1. The legal limit is .08.

<strong>The crash</strong>

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police Trooper 5 indicated the Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Joseph Sutfin, was traveling west on Route 17 and was attempting to turn left, on a green arrow traffic signal, onto Route 1. Karen was wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The second vehicle was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Illinois 17, failed to stop at the stoplight, and struck Sutfin’s vehicle. Trowell was a front-seat passenger in a Buick driven by Frazier and was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

Joseph Sutfin, 77, was injured in the crash.

Kankakee attorney Brian Hiatt represented Frazier.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Souligne prosecuted the case. It was investigated by Kankakee County Sheriff’s, ISP, and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.