Attorneys waiting on medical records in Harris' case

KANKAKEE — An attorney for Xandria Harris said Thursday the attorneys in the case are waiting on a hard copy of Harris' medical records that are needed by an expert witness.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.

Attorney Gloria Smith told Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe the hardcopy of the records are being mailed.

Smith and attorney Cierra Norris represent the 27-year-old Harris.

There are more than 2,000 pages and the file could not be transmitted electronically, Rowe explained to Bradshaw-Elliott.

Norris was in a trial in Cook County and could not be at Thursday's hearing, Smith said.

Another court date was set for next Thursday, April 27, to make sure all parties have a copy of the medical records.

Harris’ attorneys hired an expert witness to determine if Harris was under duress at the time of the shooting because of alleged domestic abuse situations between herself and Darius Sullivan, her boyfriend, who also has been charged with these crimes.

Harris, of Bradley, and the 26-year-old Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.