Blotter: April 20, 2023

<strong>Armed robbery</strong>

Kankakee County sheriff’s police investigated a home invasion in Pembroke Township Saturday morning. According to officials, two suspects, one of whom was thought to be armed, pushed their way into the home after pushing down a 73-year-old female resident. A 57-year-old male inside the residence was robbed of an undetermined amount of cash. The homeowner’s dog attacked one of the suspects prior to them fleeing on foot, police said.

<strong>Weapons</strong>

Kankakee police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile Saturday on the charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to a police report, three officers on patrol observed two male subjects fighting in the middle of South Nelson Avenue. While speaking with one of the two subjects, the officers observed a male juvenile wearing all black running behind a residence in the 500 block of South Nelson Avenue. The officers searched the area and were able to locate the juvenile. Officers instructed the juvenile to remove his hands from the pocket of his hoodie. They observed a large bulge in the pocket. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered, the report said, and a check of the handgun was conducted. One live round was located in the chamber as well as a full magazine in the handgun.

— Daily Journal staff report