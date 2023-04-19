Limestone student disciplined after making threat during school

LIMESTONE — A Limestone Middle School student was disciplined last week for making a threat on Thursday, according to school administrators.

Herscher Superintendent Rich Decman said a teacher overheard the student insinuate they were going to bring a gun to school and shoot people. The teacher informed school administration.

No weapon was discovered during a search of the student’s locker, and police were called. Administrators tried to contact the student’s parents, Decman said.

The police on Thursday also tried to make contact with the parents, he said.

On Friday, school officials and police met the student and a parent outside the building before school started, Decman said.

The father took the bookbag and left. The student was searched, and nothing was found. The student then was transported back home, Decman said.

“When we attempted to question the child [about] what was in their book bag, the father became irate and refused to cooperate,” Kankakee County Sheriff MIS and Public Information Officer Trent Bukowski said.

“It is essentially a school matter that we were simply assisting Herscher Police Department and the school on.”

The district has a student resource officer from the Herscher Police Department in the building, Decman said.

Decman said he and Limestone Middle School Principal Michelle Chavers informed parents of what had occurred.

On Monday, police were at the school as a precaution, Decman said.