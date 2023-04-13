Pembroke man found guilty of DUI, reckless homicide

KANKAKEE — A Pembroke Township man has been found guilty of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a 2020 accident which caused the death of a 75-year-old St. Anne woman.

Martez L. Moore, 33, of Pembroke Township, was found guilty last week of aggravated driving under the influence that caused the death of a person and reckless homicide in a Dec. 30, 2020, crash that killed Betty Becker, 75, of St. Anne.

Becker was the passenger in a van driven by her husband, Frederick W. Becker, 74, of St. Anne. Becker was attempting to get onto Sandbar Road.

Frederick Becker and Moore were both seriously injured.

Betty Becker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. Dec. 30, 2020, on Illinois Route 17 at Sandbar Road, six miles east of Kankakee, officials said.

Preliminary information indicated Frederick Becker pulled out from the center median onto the highway, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Route 17.

The van failed to yield and was struck by Moore’s vehicle heading east on Route 17.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said an Illinois State Police trooper testified during the trial that information obtained during the crash investigation indicated Moore was traveling 88 mph when the crash occurred.

The trooper testified toxicology results showed Moore’s blood-alcohol content was .171 when measured four hours after the crash, Rowe said. The .171 blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Moore will be sentenced in May. The sentencing range is between three and 14 years. A person must serve 85% of the sentence, according to state guidelines.

According to court records, Frederick Becker was found guilty of failing to yield the right of way at a T-intersection, a petty offense, in August 2021. He was sentenced to six months court supervision.