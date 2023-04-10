Pembroke man found guilty of discharging firearm; not guilty of murder

<em>Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the last name of Kankakee Attorney Kenneth Wright.</em>

KANKAKEE — Leontay R. Hicks was found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm but not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Deric Wren III, 21, Pembroke Township, in August 2021.

The verdict came Friday after a Kankakee County jury deliberated for more than four hours.

“No one won here today,” Kankakee Attorney Kenneth Wright said after the verdict was read by Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson.

“There is a family grieving for the loss of their loved one. And another man is losing his liberty because of the guilty verdict.”

Hicks will be back in court in May.

Hicks, 24, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police a month after the Aug. 3, 2021 shooting that occurred in Pembroke Township.

Hicks claimed self-defense.

Deputies were called at 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2021, to the 2700 block of South 13000East Road for a report of shots fired, according to testimony.

There, they located Wren, who had been shot. Wren was pronounced dead at the scene.

They recovered a handgun near Wren. Two rounds had been fired, another was in the gun’s chamber and there were six still in the clip.

Security footage shows Wren and two other men arriving in a vehicle.

Hicks and two other men were already at the business, according to earlier testimony.

Approximately five minutes later, gunfire erupts outside the business.

State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor Charles Colburn said during his closing argument Friday Wren was struck three times by bullets from at least one handgun.

One of the shots came from a handgun fired by Hicks, according to Colburn.

“Mr. Hicks said he was going to claim he shot in self defense,” Colburn said.

“He said it during a telephone call to his mother that was recorded (at the jail).

“It is Deric Wren you see in the video that is fleeing from the gunfire.”

One of the three bullet wounds that hit Wren entered from his back side, according to autopsy results.

Colburn was appointed a special prosecutor in the case due to a conflict of interest in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.

During his closing argument, Wright told the jury that the forensic pathologist testified Wren’s gunshot wounds came from a handgun.