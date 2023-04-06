KAMEG arrests Pembroke man on drug and weapons charges

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Lawrence Taylor III, of Pembroke Township, was arrested Wednesday on a variety of drug and weapon charges by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents, assisted by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

The 37-year-old Taylor has been initially charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence and no FOID card, KAMEG said in a news release.

At 4:59 a.m., KAMEG executed a search warrant at Taylor’s residence.

During the search, agents seized 63.1 grams of suspected cocaine, 85.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 8.3 grams of fentanyl, three handguns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, KAMEG said.

Taylor is out on bond for a 2020 arrest with the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to the release.